Livingston police officers receive new Angel Armor vests after donation from local group

Town of Livingston police officers receive new Angel Armor vests after donation from local group.
Town of Livingston police officers receive new Angel Armor vests after donation from local group.(Town of Livingston Police Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Police officers with the town of Livingston received new Angel Armor vests after a donation from a local group.

Chase Catalano, Justin Bryson, and Garrison Morgan with the Front Porch Properties group made it possible for the police department to purchase new Angel Armor Vests.

According to Angel Armor’s website the equipment exists to ‘protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for first responders and their families.”

The officers started wearing the vests on April 8.

In a social media post by the police department, officials said, “This new system provides numerous purposes, it is one of the lightest armor systems on the market while maintaining high caliber rifle protection. Also, this new system is to be worn on the outside of our uniform allowing us to be able to remove the vest to cool off and dry out after working those crashes on the interstate during the peak of the summer heat. Conventionally we carried a system in the trunk of our cars that we would have to retrieve and put on in the event we were going to face a rifle threat, that vest also weighed nearly 40lbs alone. We are extremely excited and grateful for this selfless donation.”

On Tuesday, April 19 a Facebook post by the department expressed how grateful the officers were for the donation, “I don’t just appreciate this selfless donation as a Police Officer, but also as a father, and a resident of this community. I can sleep better at night knowing that my brothers are better protected while protecting me.”

