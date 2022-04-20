Janice David’s friends say she was robbed of chance to overcome addiction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a gruesome murder, Janice David’s friends say she was taking the right steps to get help, but her murder took that away from her.

“He didn’t have to do my friend like that, she was still a person, and she still mattered. Like she still mattered,” says Ravean Duncan. Duncan and Skylor Hansford are trying to wrap their heads around what happened to their friend, Janice David. “But to fix stuff like this, y’all don’t give up on people. Still be there, people matter. People matter” adds Duncan.

Early Lee Johnson Jr. posted a video on social media, police say as it aired, he was beating choking, and stabbing Janice. The two had reportedly been on a drug binge for several days. “You must have gave up on her as a human being, seeing her as a human being with a problem you have…up and just left her like that, like her life was nothing,” says Duncan.

Janice’s friends were aware of her struggle with addiction, but they never gave up on her believing there was still time for Janice to turn her life around. “We both just took her to sign up for a class as her parole and probation office. It hadn’t been two weeks since we did this. She was supposed to be in class this week, never made it,” explains Duncan.

Certified Peer Support Specialist Tonja Myles says she tried to help Janice over the year with her addiction, “Yeah one thing I remember about her was always her smile. Always wanting to get out of that life, I know that feeling.” Myles says it’s important to remember there’s always time to turn back no matter how long you have been using. “She has lost her life in this horrific way. She was basically robbed of seeing the recovery part of what overcome addiction looked like,” says Myles.

Myles any type of user needs love and support in order to get through the recovery journey. “I don’t care if we got to try it 1,000 times to get you help, we still going to keep trying. You are still a human being just like us, man,” says Duncan.

