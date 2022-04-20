Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards to discuss passenger rail service between Baton Rouge, New Orleans

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will join several other leaders in the transportation industry for a news conference Wed., April 20.

According to a press release, the Governor is expected to talk about new opportunities and renewed support for a passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., along with officials from Amtrak, Kansas City Southern Rail, and Canadian Pacific will be apart of the discussion.

Following the press conference in Baton Rouge, officials say they will take the train to New Orleans.

The press conference will begin around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

