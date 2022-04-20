Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for attempted robbery of Dollar General on Plank Road

Employees were able to quickly activate the emergency button, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot, according to BRPD.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department need the public’s help locating a suspect wanted for the attempted robbery of a Baton Rouge business.

Investigators believe the unknown suspect entered a Dollar General store on Plank Road April 18 around 12:35 p.m., posing to have a weapon.

Police say the suspect then reportedly demanded money from the register.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867)

