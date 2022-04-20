Construction on new Amazon facility in Baton Rouge moving along

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials allowed media members to get a closer look at the Amazon facility being built in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, April 20.

Also, Jessica Breaux, Amazon’s economic development manager, spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary.

Thousands will be working at Amazon’s new robotic fulfillment center when it opens next December at the site previously occupied by Cortana Mall.

The site is expected to create thousands of jobs in the Capital area, plus hiring is expected to begin this summer.

The center is expected to open by the end of the year.

