Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Social media alerts law enforcement of live-streamed stabbing in Baton Rouge
A grand jury has cleared officered involved in a deadly pursuit that killed a Baker infant.
Grand jury clears officers involved in deadly pursuit
For 15 minutes, a Baton Rouge woman’s gruesome parking lot death was streamed live to Instagram...
Social media teams alert LSP of murder
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack