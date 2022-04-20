Alumni of Southern University to host crawfish boil, music festival to benefit student scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for you to get crawfish and support college students in the metro Baton Rouge area at the same time.

The Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter is hosting its 8th annual crawfish boil and music festival, according to university officials.

The event will take place Sat., May 7 at Southern University on the lawn of the Mayberry Cafeteria. (www.suhomechapter.org)

The address is 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

There will be mudbugs, a live DJ, and a performance by Tyree Neal along with a special guest.

The Southern University Human Jukebox will also perform.

You can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.

The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students.

Early bird tickets are available for $25 until Fri., April 22. Tickets purchased Sat., April 23 until May 7 are available for $35.

