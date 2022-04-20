Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Alumni of Southern University to host crawfish boil, music festival to benefit student scholarships

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for you to get crawfish and support college students in the metro Baton Rouge area at the same time.

The Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter is hosting its 8th annual crawfish boil and music festival, according to university officials.

The event will take place Sat., May 7 at Southern University on the lawn of the Mayberry...
The event will take place Sat., May 7 at Southern University on the lawn of the Mayberry Cafeteria.(www.suhomechapter.org)

The event will take place Sat., May 7 at Southern University on the lawn of the Mayberry Cafeteria.

The address is 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

There will be mudbugs, a live DJ, and a performance by Tyree Neal along with a special guest.

The Southern University Human Jukebox will also perform.

You can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.

The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students.

Early bird tickets are available for $25 until Fri., April 22. Tickets purchased Sat., April 23 until May 7 are available for $35.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
FILE - Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky appear at the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter...
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LA airport in connection with 2021 shooting
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker battle for...
Pelicans beat Suns; series even at 1-1 before heading to NOLA Friday
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials inspected the rail line of the proposed passenger...
Gov. Edwards discusses passenger rail service between Baton Rouge, New Orleans