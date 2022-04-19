Warming trend into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will dominate the local weather in the coming days. The placement of the high will be the biggest determining factor as to how the weather will be.

Tuesday and Wednesday the high will be overhead or very nearby. This will result in dry weather and comfortable temperatures. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid 70°s. Another cool morning start is expected on Wednesday as lows dip into the low to mid 50°s. The high will begin to push to our east by Wednesday afternoon opening the door to southerly wind flow.

High temps for next seven days through April, 25. (WAFB)

The southerly winds will help pump warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico inland. Moisture levels will take longer to increase than temperatures as we move through the end of the week. Morning lows and afternoon highs will see a steady climb into the weekend. Highs will return to the 80°s Wednesday with mid to upper 80°s by Saturday and Sunday.

Car wash forecast through Saturday, April 23. (WAFB)

Enough moisture will be present on Sunday to spark a few afternoon thundershowers. Better rain chances occur Monday and Tuesday of next week as a storm system and a cold front move through. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible on both days. The cold front will bring a brief and slight cool down for a portion of the middle of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 19. (WAFB)

