Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a facility in Iberville Parish.

The first call about the fire came in around 8:40 p.m., Stassi said.

A shelter in place means residents should stay indoors, close doors and windows, bring pets inside and turn off air-conditioning or heating systems.

At 10:10 p.m. Monday, Stassi said the leak was still not contained.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said, as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the fire was out and crews were working to contain the spill. He said crews are continuing to monitor air quality outside the facility.

Stassi said the incident occurred at the Olin plant, located on the property of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine.

He said the fire is out, and they are trying to take care of the leak and monitor air quality outside the facility.

Chlorine Leak Advisory



Plaquemine - Louisiana State Police Emergency Service Unit is responding to a chlorine leak at the DOW Chemical Plant in Iberville Parish. LA Hwy1 is closed in both directions. A shelter in placed has been issued as crews assess this incident. pic.twitter.com/nc4FDnufqE — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 19, 2022

At 9:50 p.m., emergency officials told WAFB-TV there were no known injuries but added that ambulances were being staged in safe areas as a precaution.

Stassi said they are not asking anyone to evacuate at this time.

Statement from Olin Corporation:

A chlorine release has occurred within Olin’s facility in Plaquemine. Site emergency response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while the team began working to address the situation. A shelter in place has been implemented and local roads have been temporarily closed. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available

