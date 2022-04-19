Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry to visit Saints on Wednesday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who still remains an active free agent, will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said that the Cleveland Browns are also in the mix to sign Landry, despite his release from the team last March. The 29-year-old former LSU standout has spent the previous four seasons with the Browns and before that, he began his career with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2021, he caught 52 passes for a total yardage of 570, the lowest production in his career. It was due to a knee sprain that caused him to miss several weeks of action. Before last season, Landy always produced a total of 700 receiving yards or more, including surpassing 1,000 yards in 3 of his total 8 seasons in the NFL.

The Saints are expecting the return of their star wide receiver Michael Thomas from injury next season, as well as Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty (Harris) and Tre-Quan Smith, who is returning on a new 2-year deal. The Saints are expected to find a strong candidate to take the No. 2 position on the depth chart at wide receiver, whether it be through the draft or free agency.

Despite being without Thomas last season, starting quarterback Jameis Winston performed well with a lack of depth at wide receiver before missing the remainder of the season with an ACL tear in Week 8.

As a native of Convent, Louisiana, the interest in bringing Landry back to his home state has been well known around the league.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
New Orleans Saints
Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles
Andy Dalton
Saints sign veteran QB Andy Dalton
Tyrann Mathieu
JACQUES TALK: Tyrann Mathieu