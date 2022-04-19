Person found dead at Sherwood Towers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was found dead in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located at 3636 Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge Monday.
The body was inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene but the department had not yet released any details on the incident as of 11:45 p.m. Monday evening, April 18.
Shane Evans, Chief of Investigations for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, said the deceased person was a female.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
