Person found dead at Sherwood Towers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was found dead in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located at 3636 Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge Monday.

The body was inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene but the department had not yet released any details on the incident as of 11:45 p.m. Monday evening, April 18.

Shane Evans, Chief of Investigations for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, said the deceased person was a female.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.