Periods of clouds but staying dry next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure centered just to our north will keep things dry and pleasant once again today. The only weather issue of note will be some high clouds streaming in from the northwest, but no rain is expected. Otherwise, look for highs to reach the mid-70s this afternoon, with easterly winds running 10-15 mph.

Future radar and clouds for Tuesday, April 19. (WAFB)

If you’re headed out to the Box for the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic this evening, the weather won’t be an issue. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 70s at the start of the game falling into the low 60s by the time it wraps up.

Forecast for Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic for Tuesday, April 19. (WAFB)

Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the workweek, but temperatures will see a fairly quick rebound as our winds shift around to the south. Wednesday will deliver one more morning start in the 50s, but afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on both Thursday and Friday. The weather looks great for this week’s Live After Five, with temperatures starting out in the low 80s and falling into the mid-70s under mostly clear skies.

Live After Five forecast for Friday, April 22. (WAFB)

Warm and more humid conditions are expected into the weekend, with only small rain chances in the forecast. Saturday should stay dry for most, with a morning start in the low 60s giving way to highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances get a slight bump on Sunday, reaching 20%-30%, with highs again in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather should largely cooperate for the Baton Rouge Blues Festival through the weekend, but you’ll want to keep our First Alert Weather App handy just to keep an eye on any isolated showers that may bubble up.

Forecast for Blues Festival on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. (WAFB)

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible into the early part of next week with the approach of our next cold front. That front should move through by Tuesday morning, ushering in drier and slightly cooler air once again.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 19. (WAFB)

