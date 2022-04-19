Paintball company finds new home in Baton Rouge, after shutting down Livingston Parish location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When one door closes, another one opens. That seems to be the case for a local paintball company.

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball closed their Livingston Parish location indefinitely back in June of 2021 when neighbors who lived nearby the course brought some complaints to the parish council.

“We were open for several years in Livingston and had to shut down due to some neighbor complaints. So we’ve been looking for land for a long time since then,” said Justin King, the owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball.

On Monday night, April 19, the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission approved re-opening the paintball company in Baton Rouge.

The folks with Guerrilla Warfare found a 75-acre spot on the east side of Joor Road, south of Mickens Road.

“Councilman Darryl Hurst came out today, saw the property, saw the vision, everything we are trying to do. Was very excited about bringing a family-oriented, recreational business to his district, to attract families to come out and have some good fun, paintball, and have some birthday parties and corporate events, LSU comes out pretty regularly, Southern as well. And I believe it’s going to be really, really good,” said Justin King.

The next step is to get final approval from the Metro Council.

King is hoping the facility will be open by the middle of the Summer.

