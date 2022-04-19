Ask the Expert
No. 22 LSU meets UL-Lafayette in final Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

Alex Box Stadium
Alex Box Stadium(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) will face Louisiana-Lafayette (20-15, 9-6 SBC) for the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. Two factors that played a part in this being the last game of the classic are losing Zephyr Field and it becoming a rugby field in New Orleans and Executive Director of the foundation Sherrell Gorman passing away unexpectedly due to COVID in 2021.

Fans who are attending the game and want to watch the Wally Pontiff Jr. tribute video need to arrive before 6:17 p.m. as it will be shown before first pitch and not during the seventh inning stretch due to the SEC Network.

The Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic is being played for the first time since 2019 when the Cajuns defeated the Tigers 6-5 at The Shrine on Airline in Metairie. The game was not played in 2020 and 2021, LSU is 12-4 in the classic which started back in 2004.

The classic honors the late Wally Pontiff Jr. who was an All-SEC third baseman during the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He died in 2002 at the age of 21 due to a heart abnormality, Pontiff was the designated hitter for the 2000 College World Series Championship team.

“I’m very familiar with how great a player Wally Pontiff Jr. was here, a national champion and All-SEC player. He was part of the 2000 national championship team that was one of the best LSU teams in history. The purpose of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation is awesome, raising money for charities throughout Louisiana. We’re very excited to be able to participate in this cause again this season.”

Proceeds from Tuesday’s game will go to the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation which benefits charitable organizations throughout Louisiana.

