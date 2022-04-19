Neighbors react to chlorine spill at nearby plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a neighborhood next to the Olin company within the Dow chemical plant, neighbors could smell the chlorine as they had to shelter in place due to a leak.

“I walked out on my porch and all you smelt was chlorine. it smelled like a swimming pool outside,” Elizabeth Molden said.

Molden rushed to get her eight pets inside last night as sirens went off, warning people in Iberville Parish to shelter in place.

“We know that they do the test runs on Mondays, so that was all pretty much all we know. So, we knew not to panic when that happened,” Molden said.

Folks were told to close all windows and doors and turn off AC units due to a fire and chlorine spill at Olin.

“Little bit frightening the way it looked because it was smoke as well as some chlorine mixed in and some steam which was being released from the unit,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Deputies went right to work closing down LA Highway 1 and checking on residents, Stassi said.

“We had some family members contact us about their elderly parents and we made sure that they had ways to get to them. if not, the deputies would go out and help them get them or get to that home where they can stay with their elderly parents.”

Stassi said emergency responders have had to work in situations like this in the past.

“This one was a little larger than we normally have, and the extent that it lasted was a little longer than we had because it was also a fire involved, and the leak of chlorine, which was kind of a double deal. before you can fight the leak, you have to put out the fire,” he said.

Even though it was bigger, they were prepared.

“Our citizens work at these plants, so we do worry about them, but at the same time, we understand that there’s that’s part of life that we live,” Stassi said.

The chlorine incident started when a compressor caught fire, The Advocate newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that state regulators said the chlorine, which remains in a liquid state only at extremely cold temperatures, pooled on the ground after the compressor failed and quickly turned into a gas. State investigators also told the newspaper that monitoring found that the gas escaped the plant in low concentrations, the report said.

So far no injuries have been reported due to this leak.

