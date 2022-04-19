Ask the Expert
Master P’s No Limit Reunion Tour show postponed to April 30 after Pelicans playoff game conflict

Master P, shown in this file photo with the Southern University marching band at the 2017...
Master P, shown in this file photo with the Southern University marching band at the 2017 Essence Festival, has postponed the New Orleans stop of his No Limit Reunion Tour to April 30 after a conflict with the Pelicans' playoff game this Friday at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap fans will have to wait just a little longer to see one of the biggest shows coming to town this year, as Master P’s No Limit Reunion Tour stop at the Smoothie King Center has been postponed eight days.

The concert has been rescheduled for April 30 at 7 p.m.

It had been scheduled for this Friday (April 22), but the arena became unavailable after the primary tenant New Orleans Pelicans reached the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. The Pelicans are now hosting the Phoenix Suns at the arena Friday for Game 3 of the best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series.

Tickets for the No Limit show will be honored on the new date. Ticketholders who are unable to make the rescheduled show on April 30 can request a refund through their original point of purchase.

Along with hometown mogul Master P, the slate of No Limit performers includes Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Choppa Style, Mr. Serv On and Fiend. Special guests Juvenile and the Ying Yang Twins also are on the bill.

The No Limit show already had been postponed once. It originally was scheduled for the Smoothie King Center for April 10, 2020, but was canceled along with other events amid the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

The new date, also now postponed, was announced in January 2022.

For those who just can’t wait, the No Limit Reunion Tour does have a Louisiana performance still on this weekend. The show will play the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

