Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU adds Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks, 15th player through transfer portal

Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football...
Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 15th player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks, the school confirmed on Tuesday, April 19. Banks becomes the 30th overall player committed to play for the Tigers, LSU has two more scholarship spots for the class of 2022.

Banks was rated as a four-star corner coming out of high school in Orlando, Florida for the class of 2018 according to 247Sports. He was rated as the No. 23 corner in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state of Florida. He held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and many others before choosing the Buckeyes out of high school.

The former Buckeye will have one year of eligibility remaining and during his time in Columbus, Ohio he played in 36 games, starting 15. Banks had 43 total tackles, 37 solo three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

Banks provides much-needed depth at the cornerback position. He joins Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr. Joe Foucha and Mekhi Garner as defensive back transfers. The Tigers signed three defensive backs out of high school for the class of 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

Jacques Talk- Jontre Kirklin
JACQUES TALK: Jontre Kirklin
LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU sophomore RB Corey Kiner enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice
LSU spring football week 3
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice