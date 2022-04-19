LSU adds Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks, 15th player through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 15th player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks, the school confirmed on Tuesday, April 19. Banks becomes the 30th overall player committed to play for the Tigers, LSU has two more scholarship spots for the class of 2022.

Banks was rated as a four-star corner coming out of high school in Orlando, Florida for the class of 2018 according to 247Sports. He was rated as the No. 23 corner in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state of Florida. He held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and many others before choosing the Buckeyes out of high school.

The former Buckeye will have one year of eligibility remaining and during his time in Columbus, Ohio he played in 36 games, starting 15. Banks had 43 total tackles, 37 solo three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

Banks provides much-needed depth at the cornerback position. He joins Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr. Joe Foucha and Mekhi Garner as defensive back transfers. The Tigers signed three defensive backs out of high school for the class of 2022.

