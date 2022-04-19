‘Face masks are now optional,’ says Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said face masks are now optional at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, effective immediately.

They added employees, passengers, and guests at BTR are no longer required to wear face masks as a result of the recent court ruling and withdrawal of the TSA mask mandate.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

Some flight attendants say the way the decision came about was unsettling. (Source: CNN)

Officials noted masks may still be required by individual airlines and at destination airports, so passengers are advised to carry a mask with them while traveling.

