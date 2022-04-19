BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barbecued shrimp originated at Pascal’s Manale Restaurant in New Orleans. Customers waiting for the next table formed long lines down Napoleon Avenue. Perfecting the flavor of barbecued shrimp can be quite easy with the following recipe and the dish although quite tasty, is also a bit messy. So get ready to lick your fingers.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 dozen (10–15 count) jumbo shrimp, head-on, peeled, deveined and tail-fin intact

½ pound melted butter

½ cup thinly sliced garlic

¼ cup chopped shallots

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

pinch red pepper flakes

2 tbsps chopped basil leaves

1 tbsp chopped tarragon leaves

1 tbsp chopped thyme leaves

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup Abita® beer

salt to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté until lightly golden on the edges, 1–2 minutes. Do not brown. Add shallots and green onions then sauté 1–2 minutes. Add shrimp, red pepper flakes and herbs. Cook until shrimp are pink and curled, stirring occasionally. Add Worcestershire sauce, cook 1–2 minutes then add beer. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, seasoning and granulated garlic. To serve, place 4 shrimp in the center of each serving plate and top with an equal portion of sauce and a slice or two of French bread.

