Weather trending drier, much quieter through the upcoming week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather can be expected over the next several days as a cold front slips into the northern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Our local area was once again pretty fortunate as we mostly dodged any severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning as storms rumbled through. However, some downed trees were reported south of Woodville, Mississippi along Highway 61.

Future cloud and radars for Monday, April 18. (WAFB)

Clouds will likely linger for much of the morning hours today, but sunshine should return by this afternoon, with temperatures and humidity trending noticeably lower. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-70s, with north-northwest winds of 10-15 mph.

In the wake of this latest front, we’ll enjoy a couple of cooler mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows dipping into the low to mid-50s. Tuesday’s highs stay a little below normal in the mid-70s, but afternoon readings will rebound into the low 80s by Wednesday. Both days will have at least some cloud cover, but no rainfall is expected.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 18. (WAFB)

A rather quiet pattern will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend, but temperatures will trend warmer. Lows will range from the low to mid-60s from Thursday into the weekend, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. The good news is that it looks as though we should stay dry for Live After Five on Friday and the opening of the Blues Fest on Saturday. The final day of Blues Fest on Sunday does have a slight chance of showers, but any impacts look minimal at this point.

Forecast for Live After Five for Friday, April 22. (WAFB)

