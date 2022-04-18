Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

St. James deputies arrest alleged crawfish thief

Lance A. Rodrigue
Lance A. Rodrigue(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after authorities caught him allegedly stealing crawfish over the weekend from a pond alongside LA 3127 in Vacherie.

According to St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crawfish pond’s owner had complained to them about thefts that occurred the night before. Deputies were patrolling near the ponds on Saturday, April 16 when they caught Lance A. Rodrigue, 40, of LaPlace, trespassing around 11:39 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reports that, upon further investigation, Rodrigue was found to be in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks.

Deputies arrested Rodrigue and booked him into the St. James Parish Jail on the following charges: theft of livestock; criminal trespassing; taking fish without a commercial license; and commercial gear license required.

Judge Steven Tureau set his bond at $25,000.

Under Louisiana Law, the theft of livestock, which includes crawfish, is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison, according to officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola (Source: WAFB)
Angola corrections officer accused of excessive force
Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne spoke at Baton Rouge Press Club on April...
La. COA Jay Dardenne talks about new Miss. River bridge
Love the Boot Week starts this week, state officials say simply picking up a water bottle could...
Love the Boot Week starts, see how you can make a difference in your state
Love Boot Week starts, see how you can make a difference in your state
Lawmakers divided on funding for a new Mississippi River Bridge
Lawmakers divided on funding for a new Mississippi River Bridge