St. James deputies arrest alleged crawfish thief

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A LaPlace man is behind bars after authorities caught him allegedly stealing crawfish over the weekend from a pond alongside LA 3127 in Vacherie.

According to St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crawfish pond’s owner had complained to them about thefts that occurred the night before. Deputies were patrolling near the ponds on Saturday, April 16 when they caught Lance A. Rodrigue, 40, of LaPlace, trespassing around 11:39 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reports that, upon further investigation, Rodrigue was found to be in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks.

Deputies arrested Rodrigue and booked him into the St. James Parish Jail on the following charges: theft of livestock; criminal trespassing; taking fish without a commercial license; and commercial gear license required.

Judge Steven Tureau set his bond at $25,000.

Under Louisiana Law, the theft of livestock, which includes crawfish, is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison, according to officials.

