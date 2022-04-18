Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO: No injuries after shots fired in Perkins Rowe parking garage

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a parking garage.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a parking garage.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Perkins Rowe.

No one has been reported injured yet, according to EBRSO.

The sheriff’s office reports that the shooter in this possibly domestic situation is in custody.

Authorities report that there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a reported shooting...
Woman arrested after infant, teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive
St. Vincent de Paul opened its doors to the community Sunday to make sure as many people as...
St. Vincent de Paul opens it’s doors for Easter Sunday
No matter what your story is or where you come from, everyone deserves to have a happy Easter....
St. Vincent de Paul opens it’s doors for Easter Sunday
Upcoming rain chances
After Sunday night storms, weather stays mostly dry this week