EBRSO: No injuries after shots fired in Perkins Rowe parking garage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a parking garage.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Perkins Rowe.

No one has been reported injured yet, according to EBRSO.

The sheriff’s office reports that the shooter in this possibly domestic situation is in custody.

Authorities report that there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

