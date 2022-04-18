Shooter fires several rounds into Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find the shooter who fired several rounds into a Baton Rouge home on Monday, April 18.

It happened in the area of Cannon Street and Dutton Avenue.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

