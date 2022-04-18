Shooter fires several rounds into Baton Rouge home
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find the shooter who fired several rounds into a Baton Rouge home on Monday, April 18.
It happened in the area of Cannon Street and Dutton Avenue.
So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
