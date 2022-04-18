Ask the Expert
Resume Mistakes Can Cost You the Job

Despite the ongoing pandemic, there are still some job opportunities available.
By Julie Marks and Bob Walko
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Experts say we’re in the middle of the “great resignation,” with a record number of workers leaving their jobs. A recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs last August alone.

While it’s clearly a job-seeker’s market, your resume may ultimately determine whether you’re hired. Ivanhoe reports on some common resume mistakes.

Want to land that dream job? Don’t let your resume get in the way. A common mistake is typos. One survey found 58 percent of resumes have errors in them. Have someone else read over your document to make sure you aren’t overlooking any blunders.

Another mistake involves lying, 85 percent of hiring managers say they’ve found lies on resumes that they’ve received.

Make sure your resume isn’t too long. Unless you’re applying for an executive position, it shouldn’t be longer than a page.

Also, not including your COVID vaccination status on your resume may also be a mistake. In one survey, 33 percent of hiring managers said they would eliminate resumes that don’t have an applicant’s status.

And missing contact information can also cost you. Make sure your name, address, personal e-mail, and phone number are clearly visible at the top of the document. With resume mistakes you don’t want to make, Ivanhoe reporting.

Another common mistake is sharing confidential information, such as trade secrets, about your previous employer. Google executives say that five to ten percent of the resumes they receive share information that should be confidential, and it is grounds for automatic rejection.

Sources:

https://www.businessinsider.com/hiring-trends-2022-for-job-seekers-job-search-2021-11

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/06/examples-biggest-resume-mistakes-according-to-harvard-career-experts.html

https://www.inc.com/minda-zetlin/google-resume-mistakes-laszlo-bock-job-hiring-employment.html?cid=sf01002&sr_share=facebook&fbclid=IwAR223OwGDKUKsEf7Fd1hVzYgETsZlB0UfxKyLLsN88wHMnfbu7dErk--3r0

