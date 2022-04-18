Multiple people injured in Sunday night shooting in Baldwin

BALDWIN La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Baldwin, Louisiana on April 17. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Rosebud Road and Baptiste Street.

Officials state that they arrived at the scene around 10:22 p.m. they found four victims who appeared to be injured from the shooting. Investigators later learned that a fifth victim was also injured.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the sheriff’s office website by clicking here.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will provide more information once it becomes available.

