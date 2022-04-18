Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Multiple people injured in Sunday night shooting in Baldwin

FILE PHOTO: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (Facebook Photo)
FILE PHOTO: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (Facebook Photo)(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Baldwin, Louisiana on April 17. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Rosebud Road and Baptiste Street.

Officials state that they arrived at the scene around 10:22 p.m. they found four victims who appeared to be injured from the shooting. Investigators later learned that a fifth victim was also injured.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the sheriff’s office website by clicking here.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will provide more information once it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 18.
Weather trending drier, much quieter through the upcoming week
COVID in kids.
COVID kid long haulers: Specialized treatment needed
'Free Sunday' Back at Knock Knock Museum
'Free Sunday' Back at Knock Knock Museum
A hit-and-run crash left one man dead and five people injured Sunday night (April 17) at the...
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Seventh Ward, NOPD says