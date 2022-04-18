LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing quite like spring in south Louisiana. Festivals and fun multiply, boiled crawfish hit their peak, and the weather is very pleasant.

And when it comes to LSU football, fans should take a deep breath of that spring air, for Brian Kelly is clearly in charge and doing things his way.

The new LSU head coach and his Tigers did their best to enjoy Easter Sunday, after a thorough day of work in Tiger Stadium the day before.

A recent Sports Illustrated feature on Kelly mentioned the term “organizational health,” which has been an emphasis since he arrived in Baton Rouge over four months ago.

