Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers did their best to enjoy Easter Sunday, after a thorough day of work in Tiger Stadium the day before.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing quite like spring in south Louisiana. Festivals and fun multiply, boiled crawfish hit their peak, and the weather is very pleasant.

And when it comes to LSU football, fans should take a deep breath of that spring air, for Brian Kelly is clearly in charge and doing things his way.

The new LSU head coach and his Tigers did their best to enjoy Easter Sunday, after a thorough day of work in Tiger Stadium the day before.

A recent Sports Illustrated feature on Kelly mentioned the term “organizational health,” which has been an emphasis since he arrived in Baton Rouge over four months ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU sophomore RB Corey Kiner enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU spring football week 3
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice
LSU holds a football scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16.
LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium
Latreval Jones
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL agreement with LSU football player