Love the Boot Week starts, see how you can make a difference in your state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Love the Boot Week starts on Monday, April 18, state officials say simply picking up a water bottle could make a difference for Louisiana.

Gaynell Vaccaro has called Louisiana home for her entire life. The 70-year-old says the amount of litter piling up is ridiculous.

“It’s very sad to see because it’s so preventable. I have trash bags in my car so that if I need to throw something away, I throw it in the bag in the car and then throw the bag away,” explains Vaccaro.

Vaccaro and many others are picking up trash right off I-10, where drivers often toss trash out of their windows. They’re also targeting areas sometimes used as dumping grounds for old tires. “Very said that people don’t care enough to not litter,” adds Vaccaro.

This week, there will be more people like Vaccaro with trash bags in their hands. All across the state, people are participating in Love the Boot week to Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

“We know that people have come to the state and looked to relocate their business. They see trash all over that doesn’t put a good impression forward, if we don’t care about our home why should they,” explains Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Governor and Lt. Governor’s office are challenging Louisiana to do better and take care of the place they live.

“You invite your friends and family over to your house, you clean up. As we are opening our doors back up after COVID to the world and inviting tourists back. Remember 2019, we had our fourth record-breaking year tourism numbers, you know over 500 million people came to Louisiana and left behind $1.9 billion in taxes you and I didn’t have to pay,” adds Nungesser.

Nungesser says they do this big clean-up every year, but he hopes more people will join in like Vaccaro who vows to pick up every piece of trash she sees on the ground, “Whenever I am out and I see it, I am going to pick it up.”

For more information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.