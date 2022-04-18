La. COA Jay Dardenne talks about new Miss. River bridge at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 18.

He explained why the Edwards administration set aside $500 million in a special fund as a commitment to build a new bridge across the Mississippi River.

Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy.

