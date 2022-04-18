JACQUES TALK: Jontre Kirklin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beloved LSU Tiger Jontre Kirklin sat down to talk about his football career so far and the look ahead to the NFL.

Kirklin has been a fixture in Louisiana football for a decade or more. He was a two-time state champion at Lutcher High School, playing quarterback for the Bulldogs before a five-year stay with the LSU Tigers from 2017-2021.

During his time with the Tigers, Kirklin won the Fiesta Bowl in 2018 before LSU’s dream season in 2019, winning the national title with a perfect 15-0 record.

His versatility was utilized throughout his time with the Tigers, playing cornerback, wide receiver, and finally quarterback in his final game at LSU. He threw three touchdowns in the 2021 Texas Bowl against Kansas State, although the Tigers lost the contest 42-20.

Kirklin now is optimistic about an opportunity at the next level, as the NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.

