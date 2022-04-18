Ask the Expert
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, at least 4 injured in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

A hit-and-run crash left one man dead and five people injured Sunday night (April 17) at the...
A hit-and-run crash left one man dead and five people injured Sunday night (April 17) at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man died and at least four adults were injured in a wild hit-and-run crash Sunday night (April 17) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Miro and Pauger streets, police said.

According to investigators, a man was speeding the wrong direction on Pauger Street in a Chevrolet Suburban when he crossed North Miro Street and struck a woman driving a Honda Accord. The force of the impact caused the Suburban to flip over, and the tumbling vehicle struck four adult pedestrians and three other unoccupied vehicles.

Police initially said the driver of the Suburban regained control when the vehicle landed on its wheels, and he fled the scene for a “short distance.” Police said the Suburban’s driver was “apprehended” and “the hit-and-run suspect was transported via Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital, where he later died.”

But at 1:12 p.m. Monday, police released an entirely different account, without explanation. The NOPD now says the person killed was not the driver of the Suburban, but a bystander sitting outside a building nearby.

The NOPD said the “driver and occupants of the Suburban reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash.” The driver is wanted, police said, but no arrests have been made or suspect identified.

The NOPD also has not said whether the Suburban had been reported carjacked or stolen.

The woman driving the Honda Accord was listed in good condition. Three male pedestrians were described by police as “stable,” while a woman pedestrian was transported in critical condition.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6201 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

