Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man died and five adults were injured in a wild hit-and-run crash Sunday night (April 17) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Miro and Pauger streets, police said.

According to investigators, a man was speeding the wrong direction on Pauger Street in a Chevrolet Suburban when he crossed North Miro Street and struck a woman driving a Honda Accord. The force of the impact caused the Suburban to flip over, and the tumbling vehicle struck four adult pedestrians.

Police said the driver of the Suburban regained control when the vehicle landed on its wheels, and he fled the scene for a “short distance.”

The NOPD said responding officers apprehended the Suburban’s driver, and said “the hit-and-run suspect was transported via Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital, where he later died.”

The nature of the man’s injuries and cause of his death have not been disclosed, nor have the man’s identity and age been revealed. Police said the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will determine the cause of the man’s death after an autopsy. The NOPD also has not said whether the Suburban had been reported carjacked or stolen.

Back at the crash scene, the five other victims were triaged and taken for hospital treatment. The woman driving the Honda Accord was listed in good condition. Three male pedestrians were described by police as “stable,” while a woman pedestrian was transported in critical condition.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6201 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

