Enjoy the cool air while it lasts

High temps through Sunday, April 24.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A blast of cooler than normal temperatures will stay over top of the WAFB viewing area through Wednesday morning. It doesn’t last long as a warming trend kicks into high gear beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will be slow to clear Monday keeping temperatures in check through the day. Highs will only reach the low 70°s. We’ll see some clearing overnight as morning lows Tuesday will require a light jacket as temperatures dip into the upper 40°s to low 50°s. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day Tuesday causing highs to climb into the mid 70°s.

Tuesday, April 19 temperature lows.
High pressure begins to move east of the area on Wednesday opening the door to southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause a steady warming trend through the rest of the week with a noticeable uptick in humidity as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday as a disturbance passes well to our north. We are keeping the forecast dry even though a few models suggest a spotty shower is possible Thursday.

Grass cutting forecast through Friday, April 22.
The weekend will be mainly dry with a slight chance for isolated thundershowers Sunday afternoon and early evening. The big weather story over the weekend will be the heat. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80°s both days with feels-like temperatures in the low 90°s. We don’t see our next cold front until Tuesday of next week. Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms and only a slight cool down.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 18.
