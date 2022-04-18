Ask the Expert
EBRP Library asks for community input through survey

East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library said it is looking forward to the future and officials want the ideas of people in the community to help them make services better.

CLICK HERE for the survey.

EBRPL said it is partnering with a consulting firm that specializes in assisting local governments to help update the library’s strategic plan, so it can continue to provide the services people want and in the manner they want them.

Officials said the survey should take about 10 to 12 minutes to complete and will be available until May 10.

