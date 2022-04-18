Ask the Expert
DOTD announces nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting.

Officials said there will be left lane closures in both directions of I-10 between Terrace Avenue and Perkins Road.

The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. nightly until Friday, April 22, weather permitting.

CLICK HERE for the DOTD Interactive Map

