DOTD announces nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting.

Officials said there will be left lane closures in both directions of I-10 between Terrace Avenue and Perkins Road.

The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. nightly until Friday, April 22, weather permitting.

