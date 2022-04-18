DOTD announces nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting.
Officials said there will be left lane closures in both directions of I-10 between Terrace Avenue and Perkins Road.
The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. nightly until Friday, April 22, weather permitting.
CLICK HERE for the DOTD Interactive Map
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.