CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sets fire at Istrouma Baptist Church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it is investigating an arson at Istrouma Baptist Church on Monday, April 18.

BRFD said firefighters were sent to the church, which is located on Rushing Road, around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire was out by the time they arrived.

They added a surveillance camera at the church captured video of a man wearing a mask and gloves walk up to the building and a flash is seen a few moments later.

The video also shows the man running away while carrying a spray can and lighter, according to BRFD.

Anyone with information on the arson is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

