Baton Rouge police officer involved in Sunday night crash near Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a crash.

According to BRPD, officers responded to a reported crash involving a police unit in the Scenic Highway/ Harding Boulevard area around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown at this time, said a spokesperson for BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

