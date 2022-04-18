Baton Rouge leaders partner for domestic violence panel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge community leaders are partnering together for a panel discussion “You Don’t Have To Suffer In Silence” targeting domestic violence in the city.

“You Don’t Have To Suffer In Silence” (wafb)

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, The Butterfly Society, District Attorney Hillar Moore, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, NOBLE, IRIS Domestic Violence Shelter, and Capital Area Family Justice Center will host the domestic violence panel on Thursday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church located at 1252 North Acadian Thruway E.

