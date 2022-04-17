Warmer temperatures means there will mostly be snakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Snake season is here, and there are a few tips you need to remember about the slithering reptiles.

From April to July, it’s pretty common to see a few snakes around residential areas. Last year during snake season, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents got 55 reports of snake sightings, but not all were venomous.

“It was early in the morning, went outside to sit down and drink a cup of coffee. As soon as I walked in the front of my house, it’s by a fountain, which is a very wet area, I saw the king snake,” explained Gary Truxillo.

Truxillo shared a video capturing the king snake slithering in his yard. He says the king snake has kind of helped.

“He keeps all of the pests away. Last year, I had mole tunnels in front of my yard, it looked like race tracks through there, and this year there is not one in the front yard,” he said.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents say a lot of times nonvenomous snakes, like the king snake, are good to have around because they will keep rodents away from the house.

“So, they help keep rodents and other pest populations in check. They also eat diseased fish, so that helps keep our waterways and our fish communities healthy,” explained Keri LeJeune, who is with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

However, there are a few things homeowners can do to keep the reptiles away from their homes.

“Seal up any holes or cracks where rodents or snakes can get access to your home. Also, for your yard, keep piles of debris at a minimum, and if you do have piles of debris, just keep them as far away from your home as possible,” added LeJeune.

If you see a snake, it’s best to just leave them alone. Agents say once they are spotted they usually just move along. If you are unsure if a snake is venomous or not, you can call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says that the snake repellants don’t usually work. It’s best to minimize the hiding spots for snakes around your home.

