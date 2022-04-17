Traffic stop leads to seizure of cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop which turned into a seizure of cocaine and firearms.

On Saturday, April 16 troopers pulled over a Dodge Ram on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

While troopers were speaking to the driver and passenger of the vehicle they observed indicators of criminal activity, according to a post from Louisiana State Police.

Earlier today, Troop A Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram on Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 153(Port Allen) in West Baton Rouge Parish. While speaking with the driver, 30-year-old Miguel Hernandez of Highlands, TX…https://t.co/35H7ZkZWEq pic.twitter.com/V2LK5bW0Lv — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 17, 2022

LSP troopers reached out to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for K9 division for a probable search of the vehicle which resulted in the following items being found:

- 3 kilograms of cocaine concealed.

- 2 kilograms of cocaine were found in a factory floor compartment.

- Taurus Judge revolver

- FN 5.7 pistol

The driver 30-year-old Miguel Hernandez of Highlands, TX, and the passenger 38-year-old Maria Lopez also of Highlands, TX were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

