Traffic stop leads to seizure of cocaine
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop which turned into a seizure of cocaine and firearms.
On Saturday, April 16 troopers pulled over a Dodge Ram on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
While troopers were speaking to the driver and passenger of the vehicle they observed indicators of criminal activity, according to a post from Louisiana State Police.
LSP troopers reached out to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for K9 division for a probable search of the vehicle which resulted in the following items being found:
- 3 kilograms of cocaine concealed.
- 2 kilograms of cocaine were found in a factory floor compartment.
- Taurus Judge revolver
- FN 5.7 pistol
The driver 30-year-old Miguel Hernandez of Highlands, TX, and the passenger 38-year-old Maria Lopez also of Highlands, TX were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
