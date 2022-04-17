TPSO mourns the loss of 911 dispatcher killed in crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatched killed in an early morning crash.
45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday, April 16.
Chandler was traveling on LA Highway 16 when her vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle.
Even though Chandler was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, she died at the scene from her injuries.
According to a post from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Chandler was a 911 dispatcher.
The post goes on and says, “Gracie was a beautiful soul who, to many coworkers, became like a second mom. We share the pain of her loss as many of our communications deputies have worked alongside her.”
The cause of the crash is believed to be impairment from the driver of the vehicle that hit Chandler head-on.
