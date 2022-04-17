Ask the Expert
TPSO mourns the loss of 911 dispatcher killed in crash

45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early morning crash.
45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early morning crash.(TPSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatched killed in an early morning crash.

45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday, April 16.

RELATED STORY:

Impairment suspected in fatal head-on crash in St. Helena

Chandler was traveling on LA Highway 16 when her vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Even though Chandler was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, she died at the scene from her injuries.

According to a post from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Chandler was a 911 dispatcher.

The post goes on and says, “Gracie was a beautiful soul who, to many coworkers, became like a second mom. We share the pain of her loss as many of our communications deputies have worked alongside her.”

TPSO is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatcher.
TPSO is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatcher.(TPSO)

The cause of the crash is believed to be impairment from the driver of the vehicle that hit Chandler head-on.

