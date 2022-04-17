Man arrested on gun charges after shooting alleged car thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges, including illegal use of weapons, after he allegedly shot a person accused of stealing his car, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.

Michael Calvin Pou was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include aggravated second degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, jail documents show.

The arrest warrant states, police responded to the 10000 block of Cletus Drive Sat., April 16 to find a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim told officers he was shot in the parking lot area of 2564 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Jail records go on to state officers arrived on scene to find multiple shell casings in the parking lot area.

Pou reportedly called BRPD stating someone stole his vehicle from the same parking lot of the shooting incident.

Police say they learned that Pou went to the business and left his car running in the parking lot.

After exiting the business, Pou saw an unknown person stealing his car from the parking lot area.

Pou was seen on video surveillance footage taking out a gun and shooting multiple times at his stolen vehicle as it exited the parking lot, the arrest warrant goes on to say.

The shooting victim was reportedly hit in the back.

Police found Pou’s stolen car on Bard Avenue, which had been hit several times by gunfire.

Once authorities made contact with Pou. who was driving a beige colored SUV, police reportedly noticed a semiautomatic firearm in plain view on the front passenger floorboard of the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

