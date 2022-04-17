Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man arrested on gun charges after shooting alleged car thief

Michael Calvin Pou
Michael Calvin Pou(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges, including illegal use of weapons, after he allegedly shot a person accused of stealing his car, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.

Michael Calvin Pou was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include aggravated second degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, jail documents show.

The arrest warrant states, police responded to the 10000 block of Cletus Drive Sat., April 16 to find a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim told officers he was shot in the parking lot area of 2564 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Jail records go on to state officers arrived on scene to find multiple shell casings in the parking lot area.

Pou reportedly called BRPD stating someone stole his vehicle from the same parking lot of the shooting incident.

Police say they learned that Pou went to the business and left his car running in the parking lot.

After exiting the business, Pou saw an unknown person stealing his car from the parking lot area.

Pou was seen on video surveillance footage taking out a gun and shooting multiple times at his stolen vehicle as it exited the parking lot, the arrest warrant goes on to say.

The shooting victim was reportedly hit in the back.

Police found Pou’s stolen car on Bard Avenue, which had been hit several times by gunfire.

Once authorities made contact with Pou. who was driving a beige colored SUV, police reportedly noticed a semiautomatic firearm in plain view on the front passenger floorboard of the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.
Love the Boot Week encourages residents to keep Louisiana beautiful
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
Easter starts dry, ends wet
Love the Boot Week encourages you to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Love the Boot Week encourages you to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Louisiana State Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop but ended up finding cocaine...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cocaine