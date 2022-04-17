Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU run-rules South Carolina in 6 innings, sweeps Gamecocks

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (27-16, 8-7 SEC) completed the sweep over South Carolina (23-21, 2-14 SEC) by run-ruling the Gamecocks in six innings 8-0. The Tigers allowed only three runs in the series sweep over the Gamecocks and shut them out in the other two games.

LSU’s pitching staff had a combined 1.05 ERA and held South Carolina to a .186 batting average, the Tigers struck out a total of 23 batters over the weekend. Shelbi Sunseri (6-6) picked up the win for the Tigers after pitching six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Ali Newland led the way for the Tigers with three RBI in the series finale and was 1-for-3 from the plate with a double. Sunseri hit her team-leading 14th home run a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.

For the weekend, the Tigers collected 23 hits with six extra-base hits and struck out a total of 13 times in 75 plate appearances for a .307 batting average.

LSU is scheduled to travel to Lake Charles to take on McNeese State on Tuesday, April 19 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

LSU holds a football scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16.
LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 15 LSU suffers first sweep of season to No. 6 Arkansas
An LSU shot-putter broke a school record.
LSU shot-putter breaks school record
LSU track athlete sets new school record.
LSU long distance runner sets school record