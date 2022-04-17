LSU run-rules South Carolina in 6 innings, sweeps Gamecocks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (27-16, 8-7 SEC) completed the sweep over South Carolina (23-21, 2-14 SEC) by run-ruling the Gamecocks in six innings 8-0. The Tigers allowed only three runs in the series sweep over the Gamecocks and shut them out in the other two games.

LSU’s pitching staff had a combined 1.05 ERA and held South Carolina to a .186 batting average, the Tigers struck out a total of 23 batters over the weekend. Shelbi Sunseri (6-6) picked up the win for the Tigers after pitching six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Ali Newland led the way for the Tigers with three RBI in the series finale and was 1-for-3 from the plate with a double. Sunseri hit her team-leading 14th home run a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Shelbi Sunseri rakes. Spread it 🗣



It's a two-run homer for the senior!



📺 SEC Network | @ShelbiSunseri pic.twitter.com/jxxtPjXsos — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 16, 2022

For the weekend, the Tigers collected 23 hits with six extra-base hits and struck out a total of 13 times in 75 plate appearances for a .307 batting average.

LSU is scheduled to travel to Lake Charles to take on McNeese State on Tuesday, April 19 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

