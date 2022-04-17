Ask the Expert
LSU has a blast during scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium

LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16, and had a blast doing so.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LSU football wrapped up its third week of spring ball at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 16.

Quarterback Myles Brennan launched a long scoring strike to Jaray Jenkins and Malik Nabers made an acrobatic, diving catch along the sideline on a pass from Garrett Nussmeier.

The LSU football team had a blast in Tiger Stadium one day before Easter Sunday.

“There’s just an energy you get when you come into your stadium,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We wanted to remind them of it. We want to defend our turf. This is our home stadium. Anytime we’re in it, we want to make sure we’re preparing the right way. Yeah, you could certainly feel it.”

LSU’s wide receivers are certainly viewed as a strength of the team but Kelly wants to build up their intangibles.

The LSU Spring Game will be played on Saturday, April 23 in Tiger Stadium.

