Easter starts dry, ends wet

By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Easter Sunday will start with clouds and fog, followed by partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
The better rain chance will be Sunday evening and overnight as a cold front moves in.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
There is a level one marginal severe risk in Baton Rouge during this time frame, and a level two slight risk north of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
There could be heavy rain north of Baton Rouge Sunday evening, but the rest of the viewing area will have manageable amounts of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
The primary concern will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After the front moves through, we’ll have clearing skies Monday with cooler highs in the upper 70s. Much of next week will be dry and nice. with highs mainly in the 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

