Easter starts dry, ends wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Easter Sunday will start with clouds and fog, followed by partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 17 (WAFB)

The better rain chance will be Sunday evening and overnight as a cold front moves in.

There is a level one marginal severe risk in Baton Rouge during this time frame, and a level two slight risk north of Baton Rouge.

There could be heavy rain north of Baton Rouge Sunday evening, but the rest of the viewing area will have manageable amounts of rain.

The primary concern will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After the front moves through, we’ll have clearing skies Monday with cooler highs in the upper 70s. Much of next week will be dry and nice. with highs mainly in the 80s.

