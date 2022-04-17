2 people shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive, police investigating
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating after a reported shooting around noon Sun., April 17.
A spokesman with BRPD says authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Sherwood Forest Dr. in connection to the incident.
At least two people were shot and taken to a hospital, according to authorities.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
