2 people shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating after a reported shooting around noon Sun., April 17.

A spokesman with BRPD says authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Sherwood Forest Dr. in connection to the incident.

At least two people were shot and taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

