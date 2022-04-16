Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warm, humid, and mostly cloudy with scattered showers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Easter weekend forecast is a wishy washy one with 30% to 40% rain chances both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16(WAFB)

The SPC has a marginal, level one risk over Baton Rouge for Saturday morning, and again a marginal risk on Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16(WAFB)

Both days, the better chance of strong storms and higher rain amounts will be well to the north of Baton Rouge, towards McComb Mississippi. The primary risk will be damaging winds, but the overall risk is low, and the forecast rain amounts also look low and manageable.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16(WAFB)

A cold front will move through our area very early Monday morning, giving us a small chance of a few pre-dawn showers, followed by a steady clearing. Monday will turn into a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Much of next work week looks dry at this time. Take care and have a happy, healthy, and safe Easter.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 16(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, April 16
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Friday, April 15.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, April 15
Full "pink" Moon Easter Weekend
Full "pink" Moon Easter Weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 15
Be ready for a few showers for both Saturday, Easter Sunday afternoons