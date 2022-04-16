Warm, humid, and mostly cloudy with scattered showers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Easter weekend forecast is a wishy washy one with 30% to 40% rain chances both days.
The SPC has a marginal, level one risk over Baton Rouge for Saturday morning, and again a marginal risk on Sunday afternoon.
Both days, the better chance of strong storms and higher rain amounts will be well to the north of Baton Rouge, towards McComb Mississippi. The primary risk will be damaging winds, but the overall risk is low, and the forecast rain amounts also look low and manageable.
A cold front will move through our area very early Monday morning, giving us a small chance of a few pre-dawn showers, followed by a steady clearing. Monday will turn into a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Much of next work week looks dry at this time. Take care and have a happy, healthy, and safe Easter.
