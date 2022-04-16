U-High’s Austin Ausberry wins first ever Sportsline Leadership Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - University High defensive back and Auburn Tiger signee Austin Ausberry was awarded the first-ever Sportsline Leadership Award at the Warrick Dunn Award banquet at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday, April 13.

This past season, Ausberry was named an Under Armour All-American and was also named a First-Team All-State selection as well as First-Team All-District honors as a defensive back for the Cubs.

U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry (4) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry tries on his Under Armour All-American jersey. (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

However, before all of that Ausberry was on the offensive side of the ball and in his sophomore year he led the team in touchdowns and then in his junior year the Cubs needed a cornerback and Ausberry was ready to make the switch.

“I didn’t care, I was on board. I wanted to play defense,” Ausberry said. “ Coach knows that, I like defense better than offense you get to...I don’t really like plays and stuff like that.”

Ausberry was a key piece to a state championship team and a perfect season at U-High with a 13-0 record. Ausberry has groomed his younger brother Jaden to take over the reins as Austin heads for Auburn.

“I’m kind of quiet so, I just led by example really and just hoped people watched and see how it’s supposed to be done,” Ausberry said.

