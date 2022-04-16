Two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish leaves one driver dead Friday

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Greensburg woman Friday in Tangipahoa Parish on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 1046.

Police identified the victim as Ayanna Rogers, 26, of Greensburg.

According to LSP Troop L’s initial investigation, a 2006 Nissan Titan was northbound on LA Hwy 1045 while a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Rogers, was southbound on LA Hwy 1045 on Friday, April 15.

For reasons still under investigation, shortly before 11:30 a.m., the Nissan Titan turned directly into the path of the Ford Focus, which then impacted the front right side of the Titan, added LSP.

State police report that neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Rogers sustained deadly injuries as a result of the crash, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LSP.

The Nissan Titan’s driver sustained minor injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to LSP.

Troopers say they do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and LSP reports that charges are pending.

According to Louisiana State Police, “While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.”

