Police investigating stabbing at gas station on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported stabbing at a gas station Sat., April 16 just before 7 a.m.

A spokesman with the department says police responded to the area of 2340 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in connection to the incident.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

