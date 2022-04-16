No. 21 LSU rallies in the 5th to take down South Carolina 7-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (26-16, 7-7 SEC) rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring five runs on three hits to take down South Carolina (23-20, 2-13 SEC) 7-3 from Tiger Park on Friday night.

The Tigers have won six of the last seven games against the Game Cocks with their last loss coming in 2019.

LSU found themselves down 3-0 after South Carolina scored three runs in the top of the third inning and the Tigers were held to just three hits and left a total of seven batters on base including bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU finally got on the board on a Danieca Coffey RBI double to make it 3-1. Taylor Pleasants would foul out to third base, but runners would advance on an error by the South Carolina third baseman for stepping into the dugout to make it 3-2.

Then in the fifth inning, the Tigers took advantage of a Gamecock error that led to a run to tie the game at 3-3, and then Ciara Briggs would clear the bases with a three-run triple to make it 6-3. Pleasants would add another run on an RBI single to score Briggs from third to make it 7-3.

Raelin Chaffin (5-2) picked up the win in relief for the Tigers after pitching 4.2 innings of shutout softball. She struck out seven while allowing just one hit.

The Tigers will go for the sweep at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 from Tiger Park.

