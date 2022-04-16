Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 21 LSU rallies in the 5th to take down South Carolina 7-3

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (26-16, 7-7 SEC) rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring five runs on three hits to take down South Carolina (23-20, 2-13 SEC) 7-3 from Tiger Park on Friday night.

The Tigers have won six of the last seven games against the Game Cocks with their last loss coming in 2019.

LSU found themselves down 3-0 after South Carolina scored three runs in the top of the third inning and the Tigers were held to just three hits and left a total of seven batters on base including bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU finally got on the board on a Danieca Coffey RBI double to make it 3-1. Taylor Pleasants would foul out to third base, but runners would advance on an error by the South Carolina third baseman for stepping into the dugout to make it 3-2.

Then in the fifth inning, the Tigers took advantage of a Gamecock error that led to a run to tie the game at 3-3, and then Ciara Briggs would clear the bases with a three-run triple to make it 6-3. Pleasants would add another run on an RBI single to score Briggs from third to make it 7-3.

Raelin Chaffin (5-2) picked up the win in relief for the Tigers after pitching 4.2 innings of shutout softball. She struck out seven while allowing just one hit.

The Tigers will go for the sweep at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 from Tiger Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 15 LSU shut out for first time, drops key series against Razorbacks
Latreval Jones
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL agreement with LSU football player
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL agreement with LSU football player
LSU junior Ingrid Linbald won the school’s first individual Southeastern Conference Title in 31...
LSU’s Ingrid Lindbald wins first SEC individual title in 31 years